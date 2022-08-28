SEATTLE — Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford was out of the lineup Sunday, Aug. 28, after feeling discomfort in his left pectoral muscle.
“It started to bother him a little bit in the game (Saturday) night. He felt it,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said before Sunday’s game.
Crawford had an MRI on Sunday, which did not show a significant injury.
“No tear or anything like that,” Servais said after the game. “He’s day to day.”
Servais wasn’t sure when Crawford might have strained the muscle, but he said it could have happened in Thursday’s game against Cleveland when Crawford — playing on the right side of the infield in a shift — fielded a slow ground ball and flipped the ball to first base with his glove, diving to the ground and getting the out.
Crawford’s stellar defense at a vital position and leadership in the clubhouse have made him one of the Mariners’ most important players the past two seasons.
Dylan Moore replaced Crawford in the starting lineup at shortstop for Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.
Heating up
Robbie Ray’s seven shutout innings Sunday against Cleveland capped a brilliant homestand for Mariners starting pitchers.
M’s starters went 3-0 with a 1.38 earned-run average in 39 innings pitched over the six games, and Seattle starters have pitched at least five innings in 17 consecutive games dating back to Aug. 5.
“All of us are going out there every time trying to give the team a chance to win,” Ray said. “Putting up zeroes is the name of the game. We’ve been doing a really good job of feeding off each other’s energy. We’ve got a really good group going right now.”
The Mariners signed Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, to a five-year, $115-million contract in the offseason.
After back-to-back losses to Houston in late July, Ray went 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in five August starts, striking out 41 in 33 innings.
“This guy is a stud. I don’t think we give him enough credit,” Servais said. “This guy is a Cy Young Award winner. He signs a (big) contract. He’s never pitched for us. We don’t know anything about him (coming into the year). He doesn’t know anything about us. But the consistency over the course of the year … he’s got a ton of confidence and I love his demeanor on the mound. He’s had a heck of a season.”
Not to be overlooked, catcher Cal Raleigh deserves a lot of credit for the pitching staff’s success, Servais said.
“Our young catcher is really good. Really good,” Servais said. “Calling the game. Making in-game adjustments. His pitch framing. Throwing guys out (on the bases). …
“We need to continue to give him credit because he’s really taken ownership of our pitching staff. And when the Cy Young Award winner appreciates what he does back there, it says a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.