SAN DIEGO — The 2022 season was the Mariners first without a Japanese-born player on their 40-man roster since the 1996 season, ending a streak that began when Makato (Mac) Suzuki made his MLB debut.
Could that change in 2023 or 2024?
It’s no secret that the Mariners plan to take another shot at signing mega-talent Shohei Ohtani, who is a free agent after the 2023 season.
Seattle finished runner-up in their first attempt at signing the two-way sensation when he came to the U.S. before the 2018 season.
But could the Mariners sign another Japanese player this offseason before making a run at Ohtani?
Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, confirmed that he and general manager Justin Hollander met with talented right-handed pitcher Koudai Senga in Seattle before the winter meetings.
“I guess that answers whether he’s on our radar,” Dipoto said.
Senga, who turns 30 in January, posted an 11-6 record with a 1.89 ERA in 23 starts. In 148 innings, he struck out 159 with 50 walks.
“He’s very good pitcher,” Dipoto said at the GM meetings. “We’ve done our due diligence, we are aware of his body of work. He’s really good and I think he’s going to be an impact pitcher in our league. I think it’s split(finger) by itself. On the 20 to 80 grading scale, it’s an 80. He has a dominant pitch. I know he has done some starting and done some relieving. In both roles, whether he’s stretched out or shortened up, he has the requisite out-pitch that the good ones have. It’s exceptional.”
On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported that outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be officially “posted” by the Orix Buffaloes, opening up a 45-day window for teams to negotiate with him as a free agent.
Yoshida, 29, is a stocky left-handed hitting outfielder with some power and a discerning eye at the plate. He played in 121 games last season, posting a .336/.449/.559 slash line with 28 doubles, 21 homers, 89 RBI, 82 walks and 42 strikeouts.
“With Yoshida, we’ll have to see,” Dipoto said. “We’ve done our background work. We’re always interested in good players and these guys have had fabulous careers in Japan. We think they’re good enough. It would be silly not to be interested in them.”
But would signing a Japanese player this season keep Ohtani from signing with the Mariners as a free agent?
Reports out of Japan said that Ohtani initially opted away from the Mariners because of the looming presence of Ichiro in the organization and the constant comparisons that would follow as he transitioned to MLB.
Another honor for Julio
Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez was named to the second-team All-MLB team on Monday. The members of the first and second team were announced on MLB Network.
The selections were made by a combination of voting from fans and a panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
Rodriguez, who was named the American League Rookie of the Year, posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 84 runs scored, 25 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 40 walks and 25 stolen bases in 132 games this season. He was twice placed on the 10-day injured list in the second half of the season, forcing him to miss 21 games.
He led all major-league rookies in home runs, total bases (260), slugging percentage (.509), on-base plus slugging percentage (.853), Baseball Reference WAR (6.0) and FanGraphs WAR (5.3). He ranked second in runs scored, RBI, extra-base hits (57) and stolen bases and third in hits (145).
Rodriguez became just the third rookie in major-league history and the first player in his debut season with 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases. He also became the fastest player in major-league history (125 career games) to reach those feats, surpassing Mike Trout (128 career games).
He has received many awards following his rookie campaign, including American League Silver Slugger Award, Baseball America Major League Rookie of the Year, The Sporting News AL Rookie of the Year and Players Choice Awards’ AL Outstanding Rookie in 2022.
Woodworth garners recognition
Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth was named Baseball America’s 2022 Major League Baseball Coach of the Year.
The longtime baseball publication also named Julio Rodriguez the 2022 MLB Rookie of the Year and the Mariners as the 2022 organization of the year.
Working in his third season as the Mariners pitching coach, Woodworth, 34, led a pitching staff that led Seattle to a 90-72 record and into the postseason for the first time since 2001. Seattle’s staff also tallied 40 saves while posting a 3.59 ERA and setting a single-season franchise record with 1,391 strikeouts.
“Woody has done an incredible job of helping our pitchers get the most out of their ability,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Along with our bullpen coach Trent Blank, they have created an awesome environment around our pitching staff with their communication skills and baseball acumen.”
Seattle’s starting rotation was one of the best in baseball, totaling the third most innings pitched (903) with no starter spending any time on the injured list and posting the second-most quality starts (79) in the American League.
The Mariners bullpen led the AL in WHIP (1.08), opponent batting average (.207), hits-per-9 innings (6.72) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.22).
Seattle’s pitching staff improved as the season went on, leading the majors in lowest average exit velocity (87.4 mph) during the second half of the season per Baseball Savant.
From Aug. 23-Sept. 14, the Mariners starting rotation went 11-3 with a 1.68 ERA (22 ER in 117.2 IP) with 14 walks and 114 strikeouts in 20 starts, setting a franchise record for lowest starter’s ERA over a 20-game stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.