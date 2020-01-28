SEATTLE — The Mariners picked up some pitching depth and versatility Friday, claiming left-handed pitcher Nick Margevicius off waivers from the Padres.
To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Reggie McClain was designated for assignment. The Mariners have seven days to trade, release or outright McClain to the minor leagues.
Margevicius (pronounced mahr-GAV-a-chiss) was designated for assignment by San Diego on Jan. 17.
The 23-year-old earned a spot in San Diego's opening-day rotation despite never pitching above the High-A level in his career.
He made his major-league debut March 30 vs. San Francisco, throwing five innings and allowing a run on three hits with five strikeouts in his first MLB start.
In 12 starts and five relief appearances, he posted a 2-6 record with a 6.79 ERA (43 earned runs, 57.0 innings pitched), 42 strikeouts and 19 walks.
With lefties Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi and Justus Sheffield and right-hander Kendall Graveman slated for the rotation, Margevicius will compete for the No. 5 spot with right-hander Justin Dunn and possibly another free-agent pitcher who will be added in the coming days.
He will likely provide depth at Class AAA Tacoma.
McClain, 27, made 14 appearances with the Mariners after making his MLB debut Aug. 2 at Houston.
He posted a 1-1 record with a 6.00 ERA (14 ER, 21.0 IP) with 11 strikeouts in 14 games, including two "opener" starts.
McClain made 29 combined appearances with High-A Modesto, Class AA Arkansas and Tacoma over the course the first four months of the 2019 season.
He posted a 3-4 record with two saves and a 2.23 ERA (18 ER, 72.2 IP), while holding opponents to a .174 (44 for 253) average with 72 strikeouts and 22 walks.