The 2020 Mariners Care Community Tour is making a stop at Cordiner Hall on the Whitman College campus from 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday.
M's players Matt Festa, Austin Nola and Dylan Moore will be joined by broadcaster Bill Krueger and the Mariner Moose for a free autograph session.
Festa spent most of 2019 pitching for AAA Tacoma, but had four stints with the Mariners, going 0-2 with a 5.64 ERA in 20 games in relief.
Nola made his big league debut in Seattle on June 16, and batted .269 with 37 runs scored, 12 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs in 79 games.
Moore appeared in 113 games for the Mariners as a versatile infielder/outfielder, in three different call-ups by Seattle.
Krueger has been a baseball analyst for Mariners TV partner ROOT SPORTS since the 2000 season, after pitching 13 years in the majors.