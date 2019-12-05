SEATTLE — With the demand for Major League catching higher than expected and the Mariners sitting with a small surplus at the position, Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto tried to capitalize on the situation to acquire some more young talent for his current rebuild with a trade this morning.
MLB sources confirm reports early this morning from The Athletic and Greg Johns on MLB.com that Seattle has finalized a deal that would send catcher Omar Narvaez to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Adam Hill and a competitive round B pick, which is currently listed at No. 71 overall, in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.
Narvaez, 27, is coming off a career season at the plate.
He posted a .278/.353/.460 slash line with 12 doubles, 22 homers and 55 RBIs in 132 games.
Based on Fangraphs’ weight runs created stat (wRC+), Narvaez’s 119 runs created was the seventh highest for all MLB catchers.
While Narvaez has always been an above-average hitting catcher in terms of batting average and approach, the power increase this year was somewhat unexpected.
His previous high in home runs in a season was nine in 2018.