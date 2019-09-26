SEATTLE — The Mariners avoided making Major League Baseball history Wednesday night at T-Mobile Park. And that was a good thing.
From Zack Greinke’s first pitch of the game until Austin Nola’s one-out single in the ninth, the Mariners were on the verge of being no-hit three times in one season. That dubious achievement would have put them in the all-time MLB record book. No team has ever been no-hit three times in one season.
While they escaped infamy, they still couldn’t find victory. The 3-0 loss to Houston meant that the Mariners made some club history instead, and not in a good way. They closed out the season series with Houston by losing 13 straight games and finishing 1-18 vs. the AL West leaders. It’s the first time the Mariners have finished 1-18 vs. a division foe in a season. The previous worst record was a 2-17 finish vs. the A’s in 2006.
Nola entered the game in eighth inning when Dee Gordon’s back started to tighten up after a fourth-inning collision with right fielder Tim Lopes on a shallow pop fly. So Nola’s first at-bat of the game came in the ninth inning with Seattle two outs away from being no-hit.
“You always want to break it up and you want to do it the right way,” he said.
After falling behind 1-2 in the count, Nola was disciplined enough to not chase a slow curve and then a changeup — both out of the zone — working the count full. Greinke came back with a slow curve on 3-2 and Nola sent a line drive into left-center.
“They actually didn’t have anybody there,” he said. “It felt like the entire game they had a man wherever we hit the ball. When I saw it, I knew it was going to sneak in that little hole.”
It wasn’t the location Greinke wanted with the pitch.
“No, not completely,” he said. “I wanted it more away. It ended up being in and so that wasn’t the best spot, but he took a good one earlier, so I didn’t think I could throw it that far out of the zone. It was a tough spot probably for me.”
While he didn’t start the game, Nola knew pinch hitting was a possibility. But he wasn’t expecting it to be in a no-hit situation.
“I watched him all game,” Nola said. “He was unbelievable. I don’t think he threw many balls over the middle of the plate. I was just going up there looking for somewhat of a decent pitch. I knew I wasn’t going to get much good stuff. But it all worked out.”
Lopes followed with a single to right, which ended Greinke’s night. He worked 8 1/3 innings, allowing the two hits with a walk and nine strikeouts to improve to 18-5.
Greinke was mesmerizing, showing impeccable command. If the strike zone were the size of a cheerio, he would have found some way to fit the baseball through it. Using a variety of pitches and differing speeds, no two looking the same, Greinke had the Mariners utterly confused and off balance at the plate.
“He’s got tremendous feel,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s adding and subtracting (velocity) with all of his pitches. The changeup is outstanding. The second time around he goes to the slow curveball. He slows you down and all of the sudden that fastball looks like it’s a lot harder than it actually is.”
Greinke was perfect through the first 5 1/3 innings, retiring 16 straight batters, including five in row by strikeout before Gordon came up for the second time. Not known for his patience at the plate, Gordon worked a rare walk to break up the perfect game. An irritated Greinke ended the inning quickly, catching a soft liner off the bat of Lopes and flipping to first for a double play.
The seventh inning closed out with a strikeout of Kyle Seager on a 1-2 slow curveball that registered 64 mph and MLB statcast labeled an “eephus” pitch.
After getting overwhelmed by the stuff of Gerrit Cole and his 99-mph fastball and 90-mph slider on Tuesday, Seattle saw something totally different in Greinke, who never threw a pitch above 92 mph.
“It is torture,” Servais said. “Those guys, certainly different styles. That’s the beauty of our game. Everybody doesn’t have to be the same size or throw the hardest, there’s a lot of different ways to be successful in this game. It was art. He was out there and he’s just dealing and drawing it up however he wants to. It’s frustrating when he’s on his game like that because you really have to be disciplined at the plate. One of the things he’s really good at is when he gets ahead in the count the balls are just off the edge and they look like strikes.”
In the search of positives for the Mariners, Yusei Kikuchi gave Seattle a solid outing. His final start of the season was a little like his season as a whole – a little shaky at times, pitch-filled with hints of potential. In fact, it was probably one of his better outings considering it was his 32nd start of the season and the lineup he was facing. Kikuchi pitched six innings, allowing two runs on six hits with no walks, a hit batter and four strikeouts.
Both runs came in the first inning. Alex Bregman, who tormented Seattle all season, laced a one-out double into the left-field corner to score George Springer. It would be the first of Bregman’s three hits off Kikuchi on the night. Yordan Alvarez somehow took a slider four inches off the plate and muscled it 342 feet to left field. The opposite-field shot just missed being a homer and instead went for an RBI double. Kikuchi regrouped and retired the next two batters. He wouldn’t allow another run for the next five innings.