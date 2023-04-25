PHILADELPHIA — While the Mariners’ rules and guidelines surrounding their celebratory home run trident are organic and not open to the public, it’s unclear if they decided that player with the most homers on the season gets to keep it.
But right now, Jarred Kelenic and Teoscar Hernandez are smashing longballs like that thing is made of pure gold and they get to keep it.
The corner outfield duo blasted home runs — their third each since the acquisition of the trident — to carry the Mariners to a 5-3 victory Tuesday over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Seattle has won three out of its last four games, scoring five runs in each of the victories.
The game didn’t lack for late drama. Brought in with a three-run lead, Mariners reliever Paul Sewald gave up a run in the ninth and had the tying run come to the plate with two outs.
But he struck out Bryson Stott swinging to end the game.
Facing Philly starter Bailey Falter, a lanky lefty, Kelenic doubled in the second inning and then crushed a solo homer into the visiting bullpen deep in right-center in the fifth inning for his team-high seventh homer.
He has now homered in his last three games and driven in a run in five consecutive games.
Kelenic had three hits in the game — all off left-handed pitchers. It probably should’ve been four, but left fielder Christian Pache made an outstanding diving catch on Kelenic’s line drive to the left-center gap in the sixth inning.
Seattle added another run in the inning when Jose Caballero singled to left, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error on the play and scored on J.P. Crawford’s infield single.
Hernandez provided some much-needed cushion in the sixth inning. With Eugenio Suarez on second, Hernandez yanked a hanging curveball into the left-field seats for his sixth homer of the season. The line drive had an exit velocity of 109 mph.
A chorus of boos reigned down from the crowd of more than 42,000, who expected more than just $1 hot dogs.
Pitching a day earlier than initially scheduled, Marco Gonzales gave the Mariners a workable start.
Gonzales pitched five innings, allowing one run on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts.
He held the Phillies lineup through the first four innings as his teammates build the 2-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, Edmundo Sosa took advantage of a mistake changeup that stayed in the middle of the plate, launching a solo homer into the left-field seats to cut Seattle’s lead to 2-1.
With a rested bullpen following the off day and Gonzales scheduled to face the top of the lineup for a third time after a high-stress fifth inning, manager Scott Servais went to his bullpen with a 4-1 lead.
Matt Brash gave up a run in a pitch-filled inning where the Phillies loaded the bases with one out.
Ty France made a nice lunging stop on Alec Bohm’s hard ground ball to the right side, firing to second for a force-out. It allowed a run to score, but the out loomed large when Brash was able to strike out Sosa to end the inning.
The Mariners got the run back in the seventh.
Cal Raleigh led off with a triple off the wall in right field and scored on Caballero’s sac fly to center.
