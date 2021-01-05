No. 1 — Julio Rodriguez
Position: Outfield
Age: 20
Projected MLB debut: Midseason 2022
Of note: The expectation is that he’ll start at Class AA, but Seattle might have him report to High Class A Everett because he has played in only 17 games at the High-A level.
No. 2 — Jarred Kelenic
Position: Outfield
Age: 21
Projected MLB debut: Midseason 2021
Of note: Fans want to see him on the opening-day roster, but the Mariners are expected to slow-play his start and not bring him up until after mid-May to get him at-bats and control his service time.
No. 3 — Logan Gilbert
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Age: 23 — turns 24 on May 5.
Projected MLB debut: Midseason 2021
Of note: He was expected to debut in 2020, but the shutdown and shortened season delayed that plan. Seattle will want to get him at least 10 to 12 starts before calling him up.
No. 4 — Emerson Hancock
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Age: 21 — turns 22 on May 31
Projected MLB debut: Midseason 2023
Of note: The Mariners were ultra-careful with Hancock after the draft. He’ll likely start at Low Class A Modesto and be on a strict innings count this season. But his talent could mean he moves quickly in the system.
No. 5 — Noelvi Marte
Position: Shortstop
Age: 19
Projected MLB debut: Midseason 2023
Of note: He’ll make the jump to Low Class A Modesto after looking at times overmatched at the plate during summer camp and at the alternate training site while facing higher-level competition.
No. 6 — Taylor Trammell
Position: Outfield
Age: 23
Projected MLB debut: Midseason 2021/opening day 2022
Of note: The Mariners hope some recent changes to his swing and approach will yield improved production. They could start Trammell at Class AA, but expect him to be at Class AAA Tacoma by the end of the season.
No. 7 — George Kirby
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Age: 22 — turns 23 on Feb. 4
Projected MLB debut: Midseason 2022/opening day 2023
Of note: Inability to maximize his throwing program during the shutdown left Kirby behind other pitchers at the alternate training site. He’ll likely start at High Class A Everett.
No. 8 — Cal Raleigh
Position: catcher
Age: 24
Projected MLB debut: Midseason 2021
Of note: Raleigh will be the everyday catcher in Tacoma and ready to make his debut if there is an injury or a lack of production on the big-league club. His power bat could expedite that process.
No. 9 — Juan Then
Position: right-handed pitcher
Age: 20 — turns 21 on Feb. 7
Projected MLB debut: Midseason 2022
Of note: While he has been starting in the minor leagues, his power fastball and improving slider could allow him to debut as a reliever sooner than expected, perhaps this season.
No. 10 — Andres Munoz
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Age: 21 — turns 22 on January 16.
Projected MLB debut: Debuted with Mariners on July 12, 2019.
Of Note: The Mariners expect him to be fully recovered and at full strength from Tommy John surgery by mid-June. He’s already throwing in his rehab program.