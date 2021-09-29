A loss meant losing ground and the Mariners simply don’t have enough games remaining to take the chances of letting someone else take it from them.
On a night when they had to win to keep pace as the interlopers in the American League wild-card race nobody invited them to and wanted them to remain in, they did so in the manner that has won them more games than anyone expected or believed possible in the first months of the season — quality starting pitching, solid bullpen work and piecing together just enough offense provided competitive at-bats and clutch hits late in the game.
With a raucous crowd of 17,366 standing in anticipation, Drew Steckenrider closed out a 4-2 victory over the Oakland A’s. It allowed them remain a half game out of the second wild card spot with the Red Sox and Blue Jays both winning earlier Wednesday night.
It was yet another shrug off to the proponents to run differential and predictive analytics.
This team believes in themselves more than the numbers used in those formulas. They believe in one measure: win-loss record.
With an 89-70 record, they have three games left to play in what should be the biggest final series in Seattle since 2014. And unlike that year where they were backing into contention. They are charging into it.
A clutch hit from JP Crawford and a sac fly in the seventh inning gave them a lead they wouldn’t lose and Abraham Toro provided a bit of insurance with a solo homer in the eighth.
Logan Gilbert, the lanky rookie pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Having trailed in each of their last three games — all victories — the Mariners’ offense came to life once the A’s had a lead.
Meanwhile, Oakland’s defense offered an inning that could only be labeled as vomiting on itself in the bottom of the sixth much to the dismay of their starter Frankie Montas, who has carved up the Mariners hitters for five shutout innings.
An infield pop-up from France to start the inning was misjudged and dropped by second baseman Tony Kemp. With one out, Mitch Haniger’s ground ball to shortstop Josh Harrison didn’t result in the routine double play or an out. It brought to the plate young rookie Jarred Kelenic. He sent a missile into the gap in right-center that is a home run on almost any day where the temps are above 60 degrees. Instead, it hit off the wall for a double that scored both runners, giving Seattle a 2-1 lead, turning T-Mobile into bedlam and leaving Kelenic in a fist-pumping hysteria at second base.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.