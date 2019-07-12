ARLINGTON, Texas — Lance Lynn matched his season high with 11 strikeouts in seven stellar innings for his major league-best 12th victory and the Texas Rangers beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 5-0 in the only game when Major League Baseball resumed after the All-Star break.
Lynn (12-4) won his fifth consecutive start, and is 8-1 over his last 11 starts. He scattered six hits (five singles and a double) and walked two while throwing 75 of 110 pitches for strikes.
Astros lefty Framber Valdez didn’t make it out of the first inning, when Texas jumped ahead with four runs.
Houston (57-34) still has a seven-game division lead over Oakland, with the Rangers (49-42) eight games back in third place.