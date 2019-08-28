PHILADELPHIA — U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd might be ready to get her kicks in the NFL.
Lloyd said she was considering potential offers to kick in the league after her recent 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles practice put the sport on notice. Lloyd did not name any teams that were interested in signing her.
Lloyd threw the first pitch Tuesday night before the Phillies played the Pirates. The World Cup champion U.S. women’s team is in Philadelphia to play Portugal on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field as part of a victory tour.