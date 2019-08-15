AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James has dedicated a basketball court at the school he founded for underprivileged children in his hometown.
Joined by his close friends and former teammates from nearby St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, James helped unveil a multicolored outdoor court at the I Promise School, which has just started its second academic year and now serves more than 300 students from grades 3-5.
The NBA superstar is spending more than $1 million on various upgrades for the school. James and his high school buddies played a few of the kids in a quick game, and the four-time MVP dunked to break in one of the hoops.