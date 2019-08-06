LAS VEGAS — A $1.9 billion stadium being built for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders when the team moves to Las Vegas next year is being named for Allegiant Travel Co., team and company officials said Monday.
The announcement came during a ceremony marking the installation of the final steel beam for the roof of the 65,000-seat indoor stadium just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel is the publicly traded corporate parent of Allegiant Air, a low-fare carrier serving more than 120 U.S. cities, including 55 nonstop routes to Las Vegas.