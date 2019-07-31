CHICAGO — Chris Kunitz has retired after winning four Stanley Cup titles in 15 NHL seasons, and he is joining the Chicago Blackhawks’ front office as a player development adviser.
Kunitz, 39, will work with the coaching staffs for the Blackhawks and their American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford. He announced his decision in a statement released by the team Tuesday.
Kunitz had 268 goals and 351 assists in 1,022 NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Chicago. He also had 27 goals and 66 assists in 178 career playoff appearances.