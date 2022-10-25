The Kraken announced Tuesday, Oct. 25, that goaltender Philipp Grubauer has been placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. The move is retroactive to Friday. He is ineligible to compete in games for at least seven days.
“We’ll update as we continue to have more information,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “That’s where he’s at right now.”
On Friday, Grubauer made 17 saves against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche.
He looked to be in some discomfort after sliding across the crease during the third period in an attempt to stop a shot.
Colorado’s Bowen Byram, the trailer on a short-handed 2-on-1, made the score 2-2.
Grubauer headed down the tunnel, and backup Martin Jones entered to close out a 3-2 Kraken win.
“Everybody has all the confidence in (Jones) in terms of his ability to go in and do the job for us,” Hakstol said.
The Kraken later announced that Grubauer, the team’s No. 1 goalie and highest-paid player, was day to day.
Joey Daccord was recalled from the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday to back up Jones against the Chicago Blackhawks. Jones stopped 22 of 27 shots, but Seattle lost 5-4 on Sunday afternoon.
“He’ll likely see a heavier workload as we go into the near future here. We’ll see where Grubi’s at,” Hakstol said.
“(Jones) is really calm in the net. He’s a guy that reads plays well and has been good for us. He’s been really reliable, right from training camp through this point. He’s a veteran guy, so he understands his role.”
Grubauer has started three games for the Kraken (2-3-2), and though he handled most of the workload against Colorado, Jones was in net for the deciding goal and credited with the win after making just one third-period save. Jones’ record is 2-2-1, and Grubauer’s is 0-1-1.
Grubauer sports a 3.77 goals-against average and .860 save percentage after four appearances. Jones has the same save percentage and 3.91 GAA in five appearances.
Daccord last played in an NHL game April 26 and spent most of last season with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. He allowed 18 goals in four starts with the Kraken last season. He also relieved Grubauer once in December.
Daccord has been in net for three of the first four games for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s new AHL affiliate. He stopped 24 of 25 shots in a 3-1 win against the Calgary Wranglers on Oct. 17 and carries a 3.36 GAA and .880 save percentage.
