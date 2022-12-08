Kraken general manager Ron Francis had long thought about giving Shane Wright a second chance at the planet’s biggest junior tournament before a major decision still looming on his prized rookie.
The 18-year-old Wright, who was to play at last year’s IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta — and did for two games before it was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic — will now get that chance after the Kraken on Thursday, Dec. 8, loaned him to Team Canada’s selection camp.
The camp runs Friday through Monday before the Dec. 26-Jan. 5 tournament, taking place in Moncton, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Playing in the world’s premier Under-20 hockey event is something Francis hopes Wright, selected No. 4 overall during the NHL draft in July, can use to build off a recent two-week AHL conditioning stint that was followed Tuesday night by his first NHL goal against the Montreal Canadiens.
“He went for his conditioning stint and really had a great attitude about it,” Francis said Thursday. “So we really appreciated that from him. and then he scored a bunch of goals down there and played with a lot of confidence. Then the other night with us, I think that first period was the best he’s played at any point this season.
“So it looks like he really benefitted from his time in the AHL. There are still some areas we’d like to see him improve upon, so hopefully he can use the world juniors to work on a few of those areas, but we’re really happy with the progress he’s made.”
The Kraken announced the move on a day they practiced in Washington, D.C., before Friday’s game against the Washington Capitals to launch a four-city East Coast road trip.
Consecutive home losses to Florida and Montreal dropped them to 15-7-3 but they remained in second place in the Pacific Division, six points behind the Vegas Golden Knights with three games in hand.
Last year’s postponed junior tournament was replayed in August, but Wright by then had been drafted and invited to NHL training camp. He wound up making the Kraken but has seen sporadic playing time given his relatively young age and the team’s early-season success.
And the Kraken face a major upcoming decision on what to do with him.
NHL rules state that if Wright plays more than nine games for the Kraken, it counts as a full season toward his three-year entry-level contract and pending free agency.
Tuesday’s game against Montreal was Wright’s eighth, meaning the Kraken can use him once more before making that call.
A longstanding agreement between the NHL and Canada’s major junior hockey leagues also mandates any teenage draft picks not kept by their teams must be returned to their prior junior squads in lieu of the AHL or ECHL.
That means the Kraken can’t send Wright to the minors despite feeling he has little to gain by returning to the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs.
The AHL conditioning stint was a loophole the Kraken used to get Wright playing time against pros, but it was only a onetime option. They can still play Wright in as many NHL games as they wish before returning him to junior hockey later, but that would burn a year of his entry-level contract.
Wright said after his brief return Tuesday night he felt the chance to face AHL pros helped him better adapt to the NHL pace in his game against Montreal. He scored four goals in five games for Coachella Valley, then notched his first for the Kraken — something he feels will boost his confidence.
“That just helps boost that even more,” Wright said. “Anytime you score … you don’t really notice it, but maybe a little weight gets lifted off your shoulders. Especially after not scoring for the first seven games.
“So it’s definitely going to help bring that confidence going forward.”
Wright had three or four quality scoring chances in the game’s opening period — about as many as in all his previous NHL games combined.
“I was just getting in front of the net,” Wright said. “The majority of the goals are scored from inside the blue paint, inside the crease. So if I want to score goals, if I want to create opportunities, that’s where I’ve got to go.”
Wright’s departure will be until Canada’s elimination or the tournament’s completion.
The Kraken could theoretically recall Wright for the period between the selection camp and the tournament’s start, but Francis said that won’t happen, because he’s ”made a commitment” that Team Canada can have him for the duration.
Unlike his conditioning stint, Wright’s departure frees up a roster spot and salary-cap space during his absence.
For now the Kraken won’t fill the spot, but Francis hasn’t ruled out the possibility of doing so later.
Francis agreed that Wright’s opening period against Montreal was the best he’s played.
He’d still like to see Wright improve the ”timing” of his game and use his ”NHL speed and shot” more consistently. He’d also like him to work on his puck handling and do a bit more with the puck once he gets it.
The upcoming tournament should allow for just that.
“It’s best on best, and he’ll be with Canada, which is one of the best teams in the world,” Francis said. “So it will be a great opportunity for him to show what he can do and continue working at his development.”
