DENVER — You just knew the mystical “hockey gods” would pull something Tuesday night, April 18, after a Denver Post columnist suggested in a pre-series prediction that the hometown Avalanche would sweep the Kraken in three games.
This being a best-of-seven opening round, Post columnist Mark Kiszla wasn’t aiming for prediction accuracy more than making a rather pointed suggestion the Kraken don’t belong.
In case you missed that part in his initial jab — it still takes four wins to capture a best-of-seven, not three — Kiszla followed by writing that the Kraken “will tap out early, begging for mercy, after a barrage of hat tricks by Nathan MacKinnon.”
Well, Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer had something to say about his team belonging in these playoffs and did his talking on the ice against his former club.
MacKinnon failed to register even a third of a three-goal hat trick — never mind a barrage of them — and was held to a lone assist on the only puck Colorado put behind Grubauer all night in a 3-1 Kraken victory that has this town on edge heading into Thursday’s Game 2.
“You know, it’s really a continuation of what Grubi has been doing,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said during Wednesday’s off-day of a goaltender oft-maligned for a subpar .895 save percentage this season. “The numbers are sometimes easy to attack on Grubi. But I guess I’ll defend it a little bit. We don’t give up a lot of shots. So, on those nights where we give up one extra goal, it makes it tough to recover on your save percentage.”
Grubauer’s save percentage of .889 last season was similarly below average, though his play this campaign has been consistently better. The Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) advanced metric from Evolving Hockey had Grubauer allowing five fewer goals than he was expected to this season based on shot quality — with 18 of his final 26 outings being on the positive side of that ledger.
He was outstanding Tuesday, with the same stat estimating he saved 2.66 more goals than expected that one game alone.
“He was loose and calm and very focused,” Hakstol said. “He did a nice job at five-on-five, got us through the two penalty kills in the second period and that’s his job. So, he did his job and he did it well.”
Colorado counterpart Alexandar Georgiev wasn’t as good when needed. His final tally showed him allowing 0.57 more goals than expected — Alex Wennberg’s unobstructed wrist shot goal likely contributing to most of that negative score — which was an accurate summation of a night Georgiev played just well enough to lose his first playoff start.
So, those who’ve spent two seasons asking why Grubauer remains the Kraken’s highest paid player and hasn’t already been traded now have an answer.
Despite last season’s stumbling start and struggles at times, Grubauer’s playoff experience was a huge reason the Kraken signed him — hoping he’s one of those netminders that rises to the occasion in big games.
And so far, that Kraken expenditure is paying off with a playoff appearance the team’s second season and a Game 1 road victory against the defending champs.
For those somewhat new to NHL fandom, a sizable portion of the “hockey gods” undoubtedly consist of ex-goaltenders and have been flipping tables on unsuspecting playoff teams and towns since rookie Ken Dryden did it to the Boston Bruins 52 years ago.
Not that the Kraken needed Grubauer to carry them to a Game 1 upset by himself, but let’s just say he didn’t allow the Avalanche to retake momentum once Wennberg’s goal gave his team a permanent lead.
You could sense the Avalanche starting to unravel just a tad once Wennberg set up Morgan Geekie for another goal early in the third period. The Avs were having enough trouble scoring on Grubauer when it was a one-goal deficit.
Now, needing to beat him twice just to force overtime, the ordinarily composed Cup champions began rushing things — going offside twice in succession when attempting quick zone entries — and took an uncharacteristic late-game penalty that made the Kraken’s job easier.
Goaltending can quickly swing even the most glaringly mismatched of NHL playoff series and we’ve already seen multiple Game 1 examples across the league.
Vegas was stunned 5-1 at home by Winnipeg, with Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck his usual playoff-seasoned best while inexperienced Golden Knights netminder Laurent Broissoit let a Pierre-Luc Dubois short side shot sneak by him and then a Blake Wheeler backhander go between his legs.
Over in New Jersey, a Devils team with the NHL’s third best record got embarrassed 5-1 at home on Tuesday by netminder Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers.
Shesterkin is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner for a reason, while Vitek Vanecek of the Devils — an original Kraken expansion draftee — went down too early on a backbreaking, bad-angle goal by defenseman Ryan Lindgren.
A Toronto team expecting to contend for a Cup was also humiliated 7-3 at home Tuesday by Tampa Bay on a night unpredictable Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov, by his own admission “played like (expletive).”
Meanwhile, the record-setting Bruins were being outshot by a 2-to-1 margin by Florida midway through, but had a 3-1 lead thanks to Vezina favorite Linus Ullmark doing his thing.
Conversely, Panthers netminder Alex Lyon looked shaky on two of the three goals he allowed on Boston’s first 13 shots — deflating the momentum his team worked so hard to generate.
Colorado knows about playoff goaltending carrying the day, having seen Patrick Roy help win the franchise’s two prior Cups in 1996 and 2001 after almost single-handedly leading Montreal to a pair of championships earlier in his career.
Grubauer’s team played well enough Tuesday that it didn’t need him “stealing” the game in Roy-like fashion.
But he could have stolen it. And could in Game 2 if he keeps playing this well.
“I think it just makes our job easier,” defenseman Will Borgen said of Grubauer’s work. “It just gives us a lot of confidence back there knowing he’s going to make the first save. Our job is just trying to clear stuff out after that.”
And the combination of strong goaltending and confident teams have been known to pull off some bizarre playoff feats.
It’s hardly enough to get anybody planning Kraken parade routes just one game in. But for now, knowing they won’t get swept in three is a pretty good start.
