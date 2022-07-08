TUKWILA — For the Sounders, Kelyn Rowe's versatility is nothing new.
In 2021, the veteran midfielder appeared in all 34 MLS games of the season as an interchangeable piece for the team and started at three different spots.
This year has been more of the same. Rowe appeared in 16 of 17 MLS games in 2022, shifting to right wing back against Colorado FC since Alex Roldan was serving a one-game suspension after a red card. Rowe appeared at left back during the CONCACAF Champions League Final when Nouhou was injured in the 11th minute.
Most recently, Rowe came off the bench at Toronto FC at left wing back and played 20 minutes, though the lineup that day was primarily a rotational squad since Seattle was playing its third game in eight days. Before that, though, against Sporting Kansas City and Montreal FC, he earned starts at central defensive midfielder, where he'll likely be slotted in Saturday's lineup against Portland.
"We try to utilize him in all these positions in important games, and he's able to slot in because he has a lot of experience and good skills," veteran goalkeeper Stefan Frei said.
Rowe's flexibility has proved beneficial during the Sounders' recent spell of good form. Despite injuries to key players like striker Raul Ruidiaz, center backs Xavier Arreaga and Yeimar Gomez Andrade, and central midfielders Joao Paulo and Obed Vargas, the Sounders are unbeaten in seven of their last nine MLS games. They've accomplished that by being flexible, leaning on both offensive and defensive depth and adjusting as needed — much like Rowe as he's shifted from position to position for the past few seasons.
"He's such a good guy to have on the team because you can plug and play [him] in a lot of different spots," head coach Brian Schmetzer said after the Sporting KC game. "I like his consistency. I know what I'm going to get with him when I put him on the field."
When Rowe started his MLS career a decade ago, he primarily played winger and attacking midfielder. On Friday, he smiled while admitting he wasn't this versatile when he first joined the league. But as the years went on and younger players started taking his spot, Rowe realized he needed to change his game to remain on the field.
"That quote of, 'You got to stay relevant,'" Rowe said. "I learned how to defend again, I learned how to focus more on what's around me than [what to do] with the ball at my feet."
This season, Rowe said he feels more comfortable moving positions since he did it for the Sounders in 2021. He focuses on the job that needs to be done, and not trying to overdo it. At outside back, that means defending and creating simple passes since there's more space and time along the sideline, he said. At center midfield, it means being aware of the "wider spectrum" — there are more players to defend and more who could potentially take the ball.
"Sometimes it's difficult because you're kind of being plugged in different ways, and you're almost like second in every position," Rowe said. "But, I think for myself and my career, it's great if I can be on the field at any time."
Against Sporting KC, Rowe's second MLS start at central defensive midfielder this season, Schmetzer said Rowe misplayed a couple of balls during the first half, the source of some of the head coach's frustration. But by the second half, Rowe was more composed with the ball. He had calmed down, and "took his cues well," Schmetzer said.
"It's very helpful to have a player who can play multiple positions well, I can't say anything more than that," Schmetzer said Friday.
Rowe's teammates understand his tendencies and abilities by now, regardless of the position he's playing. They have confidence in him and understand that he's helped the team when injuries struck or players needed rest.
Frei said that as a senior player, he appreciates Rowe's willingness to play anywhere. The goalie hopes the team's younger players "take a slice off of that and put it in their own game."
"He could have a chip on his shoulder but he just wanted to play back home for his team, regardless of where the coach puts him in," Frei said.
Rowe, who attended Federal Way High School, said he feels some extra pressure and excitement given the nature of Saturday's rivalry, and the fact that Seattle is his hometown team. The Sounders will host the first of two meetings this season against their rivals, Portland, at Lumen Field.
"Although it's just another league match, it's not just another league match, and we know that," Sounders' vice president of soccer and sporting director Craig Waibel said Wednesday. "We know that there's more anxiety, there's more attention, there's more energy, there's just more focus put on these matches."
Update on Brian Schmetzer's COVID case
Schmetzer confirmed Friday that he will be coaching Saturday's game against Portland FC. The head coach was wearing a mask on the field but led the team through Friday's training session.
Schmetzer said on his Wednesday evening radio show that he had COVID and is following Major League Soccer's health and safety protocols. He also specified that he's triple-vaccinated, and that he's grateful his case has been mild.
Note
The Sounders will raise their CONCACAF Champions League title banner into the Lumen Field rafters before Saturday's game against Portland. Seattle became the first MLS team to win the Champions League in May.
