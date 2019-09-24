KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ned Yost did something that few thought possible when he took over the Kansas City Royals in 2010: He not only built the organization into a winner but delivered the long-suffering organization its first World Series title in three decades.
Now, he’s leaving the next rebuilding job to someone else.
Yost announced he will be retiring at the end of the season, ending a nine-year tenure that included two American League pennants and that dramatic 2015 championship.
The announcement came on a day off for the Royals, one day after they dropped to 57-100 for thier second consecutive season with at least 100 losses.
The 65-year-old Yost, who has been on a year-to-year contract, will retire as the club’s career wins leader with 744 to date. He is the only manager to lead the Royals to back-to-back World Series, losing to the Giants in seven games in 2014 and beating the Mets in five the following year.