NEW YORK — The New York Jets are getting some roster help from the most unlikely of sources: Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
Adam Gase’s squad acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Patriots for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick on Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams had not yet announced the trade.
The deal is the first trade between the AFC East rivals since Belichick took over as the Patriots’ coach in 2000. The last trade between the teams was actually when Belichick left the Jets for the Patriots, and New York got a first-round pick.
Thomas became expendable for the Patriots when they signed Antonio Brown over the weekend.
The 31-year-old Thomas gives the Jets’ receiving group an immediate boost, joining Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jamison Crowder.