HONG KONG — Local organizers and the Women’s Tennis Association say the Hong Kong Open has been postponed indefinitely due to widespread protests in recent months.
It was scheduled to be held from Oct. 5-13 on outdoor hard courts at Victoria Park.
In a statement Friday, tournament organizers said it would be put back “in light of the present situation” but did not give a new date for the event.
A summer of protest has rocked the region, led by campaigns against a proposed extradition law which would allow Hong Kong suspects to be sent to China for trial.