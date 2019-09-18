EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning’s long and distinguished reign as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback is seemingly over. Let the Daniel Jones era begin.
Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing the two-time Super Bowl MVP as the Giants’ quarterback, beginning Sunday at Tampa Bay.
The move comes less than 24 hours after Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter following two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.
The 38-year-old Manning has been the Giants’ starter since replacing Kurt Warner after nine games in the 2004 season, the year Manning was traded to New York by San Diego after it took him with the No. 1 overall pick.
Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl titles following the 2007 and ‘11 seasons, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times.