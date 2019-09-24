EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 Saquon Barkley has a high sprain to his right ankle and there is no immediate timetable for his return.
Other than confirming it was a high ankle sprain, Giants coach Pat Shurmur didn’t have much additional information to offer a day after rookie quarterback Daniel Jones rallied New York (1-2) from an 18-point deficit to a 32-31 win over Tampa Bay.
Barkley was hurt with less than four minutes left in the first half. He caught a swing pass from Jones and was chopped down near the sideline by defensive back Mike Edwards. He had to be helped to the locker room before halftime and was on crutches and with a boot on the ankle in the second half.