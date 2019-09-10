CHICAGO — Dan Flynn will retire as chief executive officer and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Sept. 16.
While the search for a successor continues, the USSF said Monday that Brian Remedi will serve as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer. Remedi is listed as third on the federation staff directory, behind Jay Berhalter, who is chief commercial and strategy officer.
Jay Berhalter is the brother of Gregg Berhalter, who was hired in December as the U.S. men’s national team coach.
The 64-year-old Flynn had said at the USSF annual general meeting in February that he planned to leave this year.