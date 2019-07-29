GWANGJU, South Korea — Caeleb Dressel won his eighth medal Sunday, helping the U.S. to silver in the 4x100-meter medley relay after anchor Nathan Adrian got overtaken in the closing meters.
One night after becoming the first swimmer to win three golds in one night at worlds for the second time, Dressel set a record with eight medals, including six golds, at the biggest meet after the Olympics.
Dressel hauled the U.S. from fourth to first on his butterfly leg with a split of 49.28 seconds. Adrian found himself in a three-way fight with Britain and Russia coming down the stretch.
Brit Duncan Scott surged ahead approaching the wall and got there first with a split of 46.14 to Adrian’s 47.60.
Ryan Murphy, Andrew Wilson, Dressel and Adrian finished in 3:28.45.
Dressel’s golds came in the 50 and 100 free, 50 and 100 butterfly, mixed 4x100 free relay and 4x100 free relay. His other silver was in the mixed 4x100 medley relay.
Simone Manuel completed a sweep of the 50 and 100-meter freestyles at the world swimming championships, the first American woman to achieve the feat.
Manuel raced one length of the pool in 24.05 seconds to earn her third gold and fifth medal overall on the last night of the eight-day competition.
In the 100 free, Manuel topped Campbell and Sjostrom finished third.
Manuel’s other medals came in relays: gold in the mixed 4x100 free and silvers in the 4x100 free and 4x200 free.
Lilly King won the 50 breaststroke, giving the American two victories over Russian rival Yuliya Efimova.