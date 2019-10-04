FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold’s swollen spleen has taken center stage for the New York Jets.
The 22-year-old quarterback is scheduled to have blood tests and an ultrasound today to determine if the enlarged organ has returned to normal size — or close to it — and allow Darnold to play in a game for the first time since the season opener.
Darnold, the Jets and their fans are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping he gets good news from the doctors.
“It’s a tough thing because you want to stay safe,” Darnold said Thursday. “I want to make sure that I’m safe out there, and that, you know, I’m not going to die.”
Darnold managed a smile while saying that, but he fully understands the seriousness of the situation.
He was diagnosed with mononucleosis on Sept. 11 — three days after the season opener — and has been gradually working his way back to the field. Darnold was cleared for non-contact activity on Monday, and has been practicing as if he’ll start Sunday at Philadelphia.