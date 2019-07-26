LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers unveiled the first renderings for the lavish arena complex they hope to build in Inglewood.
While significant hurdles remain, the Clippers are hoping to break ground by 2021 on an 18,500-seat arena and a surrounding 26-acre, billion-dollar development project. They hope to be finished by 2024, when their lease expires at Staples Center.
The team claims the complex will be funded entirely by owner Steve Ballmer and will require no public money or additional public infrastructure. The Microsoft billionaire is the wealthiest owner in U.S. team sports, and Ballmer said he wants his “Clippers to have the best home in all of sports.”
“What that means to me is an unparalleled environment for players, for fans, for sponsors and for the community of Inglewood,” Ballmer added in a statement. “Our goal is to build a facility that re-sets fans’ expectations while having a transformative impact on the city we will call home.”
The Clippers hope to build their arena just across the street from the multi-billion-dollar football stadium complex nearing completion. Billionaire Stan Kroenke is building that project, which will house his Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers when it opens next year.
The renderings for the proposed arena reveal a striking roof with diamond-shaped metal panels designed to look like a basketball going through a net. The designers plan indoor-outdoor garden areas, a concert area and a large plaza for public viewing of games.