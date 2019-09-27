COSTA MESA, Calif. — Melvin Gordon called Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn on Wednesday night to let him know he was ending his holdout.
Lynn wasn’t ready to believe it until the fifth-year running back walked through the door at the team’s complex. That happened Thursday morning as Gordon took part in his first practice since the final day of minicamp on June 13.
Gordon missed training camp and LA’s first three games as he held out for 65 days in the vain hopes of getting a new contract.
Lynn said he wasn’t concerned about Gordon’s frame of mind after their long conversation.
“That was the biggest concern, but I’m telling you that he’s in a good place right now. He just wanted to play football,” Lynn said.
Gordon did not appear during Thursday’s media availability. He is expected to take questions after Friday’s practice.