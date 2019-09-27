CINCINNATI — Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman called his final Cincinnati Reds game Thursday.
Brennaman’s move ended a 46-year career that’s featured so many big stars and historic moments — Hank Aaron, the Big Red Machine, Pete Rose — and more than a few verbal tiffs with fans and players who weren’t exactly endeared to his tell-it-like-it-is style.
The Reds’ voice since 1974, the 77-year-old Brennaman intended to quietly retire after the season. He agreed to a farewell season that would allow fans and teams to show their appreciation and celebrate a career with so many calls: Aaron’s 714th homer that tied Babe Ruth, three World Series titles and Rose’s record-setting hit No. 4,192 among the most memorable.
For one more time, Brennaman was nearly as big as the game itself.