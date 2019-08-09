SAO PAULO — A Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors to close the investigation of soccer star Neymar on a rape allegation on the grounds of there being a lack of evidence against him.
Sao Paulo state prosecutors Flávia Merlini and Estefânia Paulin announced during the day that they agreed with a July 30 decision by police not to bring charges in the case. Judge Ana Paula Vieira de Moraes issued an order closing the case Thursday night.
Brazilian model Najila Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. No complaint was filed with French police. The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.
Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual. He is in France, where he plays for Paris Saint-Germain.