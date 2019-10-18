CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clint Bowyer has reached an agreement with Stewart-Haas Racing to return to the No. 14 Ford next season.
Bowyer has been with SHR for three of his 15 seasons in the Cup Series. His extension announced Thursday came as the Kansas native headed to his home track on the verge of elimination from the playoffs.
Bowyer, from Emporia, Kansas, is 11th in the 12-driver playoff field going into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. The bottom four drivers in the standings will be eliminated after Kansas.