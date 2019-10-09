STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships as the United States retained its women’s team all-around title.
Biles’ 15th career gold medal brings her a total of 21 medals, breaking a tie with the Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals by a woman at the world championships. She’s now two short of Vitaly Scherbo’s all-time record among men or women of 23.
The U.S. team scored 172.330 points to beat second-placed Russia by 5.801 points and win its seventh consecutive team title at an Olympics or world championships.
Italy took bronze, as China failed to win a women’s team medal for the first time since the 2003 world championships.