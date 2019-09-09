NEW YORK — Rafael Nadal and Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu are U.S. Open champions.
Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 to win his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall.
The second-seeded Nadal’s victory Sunday moves him within one major championship of Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history.
This one did not come easily, even though Nadal took the first two sets and was ahead by a break at 3-2 in the third.
Medvedev came back by shifting styles and breaking Nadal in the last game of each of the next two sets to force a fifth.
But Medvedev couldn’t quite become the first man in 70 years to win a U.S. Open final after trailing two sets to none.
Andreescu upset Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the final for her first Grand Slam title.
Andreescu’s victory Saturday prevented Williams from claiming what would have been her record-tying 24th major singles championship.
This is the second year in a row that Williams has lost in the U.S. Open final.
She has now been the runner-up at four of the seven majors she has entered since returning to the tour after having a baby two years ago.
The 19-year-old Andreescu is the first woman to win the trophy at Flushing Meadows in her tournament debut in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were allowed to enter the majors.