UNDATED — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert denied giving 2018 Triple Crown winning horse Justify a banned substance that caused a positive test prior to last year’s Kentucky Derby and blamed the result on contaminated food.
Baffert said Thursday that he “unequivocally” rejects the implication he’d give Justify or any other horse scopolamine, which the colt tested positive for after winning the Santa Anita Derby in April 2018.
The New York Times reported Justify tested positive for the substance and that the California Horse Racing Board did not adequately investigate the matter. Justify was allowed to continue racing and won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th Triple Crown winner in history.
“Damn shame this great horse, connections and me have to be put through all this,” Baffert said in a text message to The Associated Press. “It was obvious environmental contamination. It’s been a known problem in California.”
California Horse Racing Board equine medical director Rick Arthur told the AP that the amount of scopolamine in Justify’s blood was “minuscule” and that he recommended based on his findings that the case not be prosecuted.