ATLANTA — Pity Martinez scored a goal and set up an own-goal by Minnesota with a nifty pass, leading short-handed Atlanta United to another trophy with a 2-1 victory in the final of the U.S. Open Cup.
Atlanta finished the game with 10 players after Leandro Gonzalez Pirez received a red card, holding off Minnesota United’s relentless pressure in the closing minutes. Michael Boxall had a chance to tie it but sent the ball over the crossbar with a shot from right in front.
In a matchup of teams that entered Major League Soccer together as expansion franchises in 2017, Atlanta United celebrated its third title in less than a year. They won the MLS Cup last December, and then added the Campeones Cup with a victory over Mexican champion Club América two weeks ago.