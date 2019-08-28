HOUSTON — Rookie Yordan Alvarez homered twice as Houston jumped on former teammate Charlie Morton to build a big lead before Justin Verlander was ejected in the sixth inning of a scoreless outing and the Astros cruised to a 15-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Astros honored Morton with a pregame video recounting the highlights of his two-year stint with the team. Morton, who won Game 7 of the AL Championship Series and Game 7 of the World Series in 2017 to help Houston to its first title, tipped his cap after receiving a standing ovation following the tribute.
Houston’s hitters didn’t give Morton nearly as warm of a reception in his first trip to Minute Maid Park since signing with the Rays. The Astros tagged him for seven hits and a season-high six runs in four innings, which tied his shortest start this season.
Verlander’s ejection came with one out in the sixth and the Astros up 9-0 when he thought he struck out Tommy Pham. Instead the pitch was called a ball and the right-hander yelled something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg. Pham then doubled to center on Verlander’s next pitch. Verlander then yelled at Hoberg at least three times before he threw him out just as Pham reached second base. Verlander continued to jaw at Hoberg while he walked off the field and after he reached the dugout. Astros