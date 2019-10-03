TEMPE, Ariz. — He owned one of the oldest franchises in professional football and rarely talked about it.
William V. “Bill’’ Bidwill would much rather tell stories about growing up in Chicago, his days in the Navy or the great restaurants in St. Louis than about the current state of his Arizona Cardinals, a franchise that struggled for decades before making a stunning run to the Super Bowl after the 2008 season.
Bidwill, who died Wednesday at age 88, was reviled by fans at times for what they perceived to be his penny-pinching ways.
But privately he was an extremely charitable man, distributing money to many local causes, usually done quietly with no publicity.
Charitable contributions also were made through the Cardinals Foundation, formed shortly after the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988.