SHANGHAI — Khris Middleton’s two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining in overtime saved the United States from what would have been a shocking loss, and the two-time defending champion Americans somehow rallied to beat Turkey 93-92 in a World Cup Group E game on Tuesday night.
Turkey went 0 for 4 from the foul line within a span of nine-tenths of a second, the last two misses coming from Cedi Osman with 8.2 seconds left. Middleton went to the rim on the ensuing possession, got fouled and made both shots.
Turkey had a chance at the end, but Ersan Ilyasova’s jumper was off the mark and the Americans escaped.
The Americans have now won 21 consecutive World Cup games, extending the record for any nation at FIBA’s signature event.