LEXINGTON, Ky. — A filly by 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah has sold for a record $8.2 million in the final Book 1 session of Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale.
The price Wednesday was a September sale record for a filly and the auction’s fourth highest for a yearling. The filly is a half-sister to four-time Eclipse Award winner Beholder and Grade 1 stakes winners Mendelssohn and Into Mischief. Whisper Hill Farm bought the Clarkland-bred filly by dam Leslie’s Lady, who was sired by stakes winner Tricky Creek, with plans to train her in Florida.