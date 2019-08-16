MASON, Ohio — For Roger Federer, it was one big blur. The seven-time champion was ousted from one of his favorite tournaments in barely over an hour, falling in straight sets to a 21-year-old qualifier he’d never faced.
Andre Rublev — with only one career win over a top-five player to his credit — took advantages of Federer’s numerous mistakes for a 6-3, 6-4 victory Thursday that further depleted the top of the men’s bracket in the Western & Southern Open.
“The biggest and the most emotional win,” Rublev called it.
The tournament originally had Djokovic, Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray together again for the first time since January. Nadal, the second seed, withdrew after winning the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday, citing fatigue.
Murray returned to singles for the first time since another hip operation in January and lost his first match. Federer was gone before the weekend. Djokovic — the last one standing — reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta.
In the women’s bracket, top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the quarterfinals, joined by a resurgent Venus Williams.
Barty beat Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, raising her fist in triumph after fighting off one match point to take the 2-hour, 10-minute match. She was down a break in the second set before rallying on a day when she struggled to find consistency.
With the crowd cheering for her, Williams recovered from a rough first set and beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, her best stretch of tennis in since she won three straight matches in March at Miami.