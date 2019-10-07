PRESCOTT — Prescott won a non-league volleyball match with Trout Lake here on Saturday, 27-25, 22-25, 25-10, 25-19.

The victory leaves the Tigers with an 0-6 record in Southeast 1B League play, 4-6 overall.

“That was nice to get a victory, especially when we weren’t playing our best,” said Prescott coach Bob Young. “We have a habit of starting off slow. We need to change our mindset on that. We were behind early and often in three of the four sets. But I like how we came back and finished strong. Kudos to Trout Lake for competing. That’s a long and tedious drive.”

The Tigers were led by senior outside hitter Vianey Granados with nine aces, four kills and six digs; junior outside hitter Frida Gonzalez with six aces, six kills, and three digs; junior middle blocker Jena Rowlette with two aces, six kills and three blocks.

“Vianey and Frida attacked with their serves and scored from the left side,” Young said. “Jena is hitting her stride. She has begun to dominate in the middle even though she is outsized.

“Next week will be tough, as we make two long trips on school nights to play the state champs in Oakesdale and then Gar-Pal,” he said. “I hope we play with energy and purpose against both.”

The Tigers have another non-league match on Saturday at home against Riverside Christian.