PRESCOTT — St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse downed Prescott in straight sets here Thursday night in the Tigers' fiinal home volleyball match of the season.
The visitors prevailed 25-9, 25-14, 25-15 to even their Southeast 1B League record at 6-6 and their season mark at 12-12. It was the final regular-season match of the season for the Eagles, who finished alone in fourth place in the league standings.
Prescott fell to 0-11 in the league and 5-11 overall with one match remaining, an unenviable assignment at Pomeroy on Tuesday.
The Pirates will be coming off a straight-set loss at Oakesdale Thursday that cost them sole ownership of first place in the league standings. The Nighthawks finished 11-1 in league and 12-3 overall, and Pomeroy will need a victory over Prescott to earn a share of the league championship.
"St. John is a tough matchup for us," Prescott coach Bob Young said of Thursday's loss. "Their size is formidable and they can easily hit over our blocks.
"But I liked our fight and overall effort," Young added. "We upped our points in each set and finished strong."
Outside hitter Vianey Granados, the lone senior on the Prescott roster, led the way for the Tigers with seven digs, four serving aces and three kills.
"Vianey had a good, solid night on her senior night," Young said of Granados. "It was an emotional time for her with friends and family on hand as she said goodbye in front of the home crowd.
"I have appreciated her leadership this year, and she has left behind big shoes to fill.'
Junior outside hitter Frida Gonzalez contributed five digs, four kills and three serving aces for the Tigers. And junior middle blocker Jena Rowlette added three kills, two blocks and two aces.
"I'm confident that our team will bring its 'A' game as we finish the season at Pomeroy," Young said.