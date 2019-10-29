PRESCOTT — Prescott took step one in defense of its 2018 Washington state 1B/2B soccer championship here Tuesday afternoon.
The Tigers broke from a 1-0 halftime lead with three second-half goals to defeat Trout Lake, 4-0.
"In the first half, we weren't ready to play," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "Kind of our MO (modus operandi), occasionally. We beat these guys (Trout Lake) twice (7-2 and 4-0, in the regular season). We may overlook a team."
Four minutes into the first half, the Tigers mounted a threat but Jonathan Cardenas fired a shot over the net.
The stage was set.
The Mustangs were pretty well boxed in by the Tigers' defense.
Led by Victor Garcia, in the middle, and flanked by Carlos Villanueva and Juan Diaz, Prescott kept the Mustangs bottled up in their own end.
With consistent pressure, the Tigers mounted an attack that paid dividends.
Hector Garcia got a ball through to Adrian Rubio, who fired into the upper-right corner for a 1-0 Tigers lead with 23:45 left in the first half.
The Tigers mounted plenty of offense, earning eight corner kicks in the opening half, but couldn't connect for another score.
The Mustangs had one big attack in the first half.
With 14:10 left, Rain Norman was fouled just out of the 18-yard box. His free kick was low and on target, but Tigers keeper, Miguel Ayala, in his first action of the match, kicked the shot away to preserve the 1-0 lead.
The Tigers closed the half on a flurry.
Jonathan Cardenas crossed to Rubio, who fired point-blank at Mustang goalie Sean Rubish.
Rubish made a diving save, but the ball rebounded to Rubio, who fired from the left side, and again Rubish made a diving save.
The Tigers settled for a 1-0 lead at intermission.
The second half was all in the Mustangs end of the pitch.
The Mustangs were guilty of a foul in the box seven minutes into the second half and Omar Velazco nailed the penalty kick for a 2-0 Tigers lead.
Rubio scored in the 50th minute, but the goal was disallowed as the ball came off the referee and dropped at Rubio's feet.
Vicente Garcia crossed the ball to Velazco in the 56th minute, and Velazco buried it to run the lead to 3-0.
The Tigers just missed a couple of empty net attempts and bounced two off the crossbar, before Cardenas put one home in the last two minutes to run the final to 4-0.
The story was the Tiger defense. Senior Victor Garcia kept his defenders at the center line and didn't allow the Mustangs out of their end.
"I thank coach Grimm for training us hard," mid-defender Victor Garcia said. "There is still stuff I need to learn, but I try to control my defense, help them out and just do my best."
Victor Garcia also led the offense at times, and created scoring opportunities.
"I see open space, so I think I have a chance to do something," he added. "I pass to my teammates and they get the advantage to shoot."
"The second half was better," Grimm said. "We got more aggressive and kept the ball in their half. We got out on our front foot and not of our back foot. That's what we are capable of doing."
The Tigers, 14-3, take the next step in their title defense with a trip to Yakima to battle Riverside Christian, and avenge two defeats, 4-0 and 2-1, Tuesday in a loser-out match.
"If we push it," Victor Garcia summarized, "give it our all, we can take it all."