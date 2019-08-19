LONG POND, Pa. — Will Power has the won a shortened race at Pocono Raceway, the 13th straight season he’s won an IndyCar race. The race was called with 72 laps left because of lightning and severe weather in the area. Lightning strikes at Pocono after a rain-shortened NASCAR race killed one fan in 2012.

Power was in the right position to a win a race marred by yet another horrific wreck that collected five drivers on the first lap and sent Felix Rosenqvist to the hospital.

Rosenqvist did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was cleared. Justin Wilson died in 2015 from a head injury after being struck by debris from another car. Robert Wickens was paralyzed in an early accident last year.

IndyCar and Pocono do not have a deal for another race in 2020.