“It’s been a journey.”
That’s how Gabe Porter sums up the latest adventure of his basketball career.
It also fits the twists and turns that have gotten him to this point.
Porter, a 2014 Walla Walla High grad who went on to play at Walla Walla Community College before four-year schools, is headed to Australia to play basketball professionally, achieving a dream he’s had since he began playing the sport when he was 8 years old.
The 6-foot guard earned all-Mid-Columbia Conference first-team honors his senior season with the Blue Devils.
That caught the eye of WWCC men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinland, who recruited Porter to join the Warriors.
Porter started his freshman season, and then took a year off as life detoured him to Boise,.
But he returned to the Warriors to help them to the 2017 Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball title. He earned first-team all-NWAC honors, and was the league’s second-leading scorer with 22 points a game.
That led Porter to Montana State-Northern in Havre, where he played a season while studying sports management.
Porter’s journey then led him to France for a year, where he trained and networked in the overseas pro basketball world.
When he returned to the United States, he landed at Corban University in Salem, Oregon, where he played six games before injuring his knee. He took a medical redshirt season after surgery on his knee, and then found himself at Warner Pacific in Portland.
As Porter was preparing for the 2020-21 season with the Knights, the season was put on hold by the COVID-19 shutdown.
It was then that, through contacts and friends he’d made along his winding journey, Porter was contacted by Mark Worthington, coach of the pro team South West Slammers of Australia’s NBL1 League, the country’s top basketball organization.
And now, Porter expects to officially sign with the Slammers in the next few weeks and head Down Under in a month to play — for how long, who knows?
“The goal since the beginning, I knew I wanted to play professionally,” Porter said. “It’s all about getting your foot in the door, and actually a lot goes into that!
“At the end of the day, it’s your job to perform, and hopefully keep moving up.”
Porter still has an internship to complete to get his degree from Warner Pacific when he returns from Australia.
But Porter’s coach at WWCC, Reinland, recalls another Warrior player who took a similar road to Australia — and never came back.
Reinland was a Warrior assistant coach in the mid-1980s when he recruited Joe Downs out of Quincy, Wash., to play at WWCC.
Reinland then entered the prep head coaching ranks at Cascade High in Leavenworth, Wash., but remembers Downs breaking the scoring record that Reinland himself had set at WWCC while Reinland played there.
Downs later headed to Australia to play professionally, much as Porter is doing. But Downs ended up playing 20 years Down Under, getting married and settling down in Australia.
Porter’s future in Australia is still up in the air, but his Warrior coach knows it fulfills a dream of his.
“Gabe’s always wanted to do this overseas thing, even more than playing at a four-year college,” Reinland said. “It was always something he’s wanted to do.
“After Montana State-Northern, Corban and Warner-Pacific, and then COVID hit, with everything going on, Gabe had this worked out in Australia and he decided to go for it,” he said. “He’s worked hard to do this, and it’s a good opportunity for him to show what he can do.”
Porter’s hard work is just beginning, as he’s joining a rebuilding South West Slammers squad.
“They didn’t have a good year this year, they went 2-17 or something,” Porter said of his new team. “It’s kind of a rebuild year for them. And that’s one reason why Coach (Worthington) wanted me to come down, he thinks I’ll be good asset for the team.”
And when he does return from Australia and complete his internship, Porter plans on returning to Walla Walla for another twist in his journey.
“A big goal for me is to be able to come back to Walla Walla and open up a big sports training facility and help kids train and make a big impact in Walla Walla,” Porter said. “There are not a lot of facilities in Walla Walla. I’d love to come back when I’m done and open up a traininig facility.
“Being able to do that, especially with all the people that’ve helped me along the way,” he said, “once I come back I’ll be able to live that dream.”