Pomeroy High grad Bryan McGreevy, 23, hit his second career hole-in-one in 12 years of golf on Saturday on the 14th hole at Lake Padden Golf Course in Bellingham.
According to the pro of the course, it was the first hole-in-one recorded on the 14th hole at Lake Padden, a 306-yard par 4.
McGreevy used a Calloway 4 Hex Tour Soft ball and his Taylormade Burner 10.5 degree driver to complete the shot, witnessed by Joel Reitz and Kylie Kufeld, both of Bellingham.
The distance of this hole-in-one classifies this shot as an “albatross” or a “double eagle,” which happens when a player scores 3-under-par on a single hole. It most commonly occurs with two shots on a par-5, but it can also be done with a hole-in-one on a par 4.
The National Hole-in-One Registry indicates that the Double Eagle Club lists the odds of an albatross at 6 million-to-1.
McGreevy’s first hole-in-one came on June 7, 2010, when he aced the 154-yard first hole on Crystal Springs Golf Course in Pomeroy. That shot was witnessed by Riley Bott, Mitch McGreevy and Larry Koller.
Bryan is a 2015 graduate of Pomeroy High, a 2020 graduate of Washington State University, and recently relocated to Bellingham to begin his career as a chemical engineer.