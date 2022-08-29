The 2022 Pickleball in the Park tournament will take place this weekend, Sept 3-5 at Pioneer Park.
This is the fourth annual event with approximately 150 registrants from all over the Pacific Northwest.
Tournament coordinators are Ted and Laura Cummings.
The schedule of play will be Women's Doubles on Saturday, Mixed Doubles on Sunday, and Men's Doubles on Monday. Play begins each morning at 8 a.m. and will conclude by dusk.
Skill divisions from 3.0 (novice), 3.5 (intermediate), 4.0 (advanced) and Open (highly skilled) will take place on each day. Each event will have round robin pool play followed by playoffs.
"We really appreciate all the local sponsors and volunteers who make this popular event possible," Ted Cummings said. "We donate 100% of all net proceeds to to area nonprofits. Last year, those included the Walla Walla Christian Aid Center, the John Eagon Scholar/Athlete Award, the American Lung Cancer Association of Washington and the Walla Walla Sportsplex Pickleball project."
"We encourage local fans to come and check out some of the Pacific Northwest's finest pickleball play this Labor Day Weekend," Laura Cummings said.
