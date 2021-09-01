Pickleball in the Park returns to the Pioneer Park pickleball courts from Saturday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 6.
Tournament coordinator Ted Cummings said 151 participants from around the Pacific Northwest will be at the tournament, many of whom playing multiple events.
Ted and Laura Cummings organized the event, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They've lined up sponsors that have donated hotel stays, local wine and coffee certificates, dining discounts, beverages and operating expenses.
All proceeds from the tournament will go to area non-profits.
Women's doubles play is slated on Saturday for 8 a.m. and noon, Mixed doubles play at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, and 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday.