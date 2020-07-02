Pioneer Park's Pickleball Courts came to be on the strength of a herculean community effort.
Ted Cummings, Nancy Kress and Dave Gibson helped lead a five-month excursion in which $130,000 was raised.
"You don't just step up and do it," Cummings said. "You have to go through the hoops. The city said we had to do our own fundraising."
The courts are an eye-catching venue within "one of the premier parks in the state of Washington — a gem of Walla Walla," Cummings said.
Cummings played collegiate tennis at Whitworth and competed in 40 years worth of tennis tournaments. He encountered pain along the way including "two total hip replacements and one knee plus shoulder reconstruction."
Cummings taught a racquet sports unit at Walla Walla High School from 2007-12 that included tennis, badminton and pickleball.
"I sought out a sport replacement," Cummings said.
It proved to be pickleball at the YMCA in 2013.
But with only three, overcrowded courts available, Cummings started "looking for a 'major retirement volunteer project'" in August 2014.
"I sensed a real need for an outdoor, dedicated pickleball facility in a premier location — Pioneer Park," Cummings said. "I realized the tennis courts were in disrepair and rarely used, so I sought a partnership with Walla Walla's Mr. Pickleball — Dave Gibson."
Next came a meeting with Parks Dept. head Jim Dumont to propose a repurposing of the two tennis courts to six pickleball courts, Cummings said. This resulted in a get-together with the Parks Facilities Advisory Committee in October, Cummings said.
"Dr. Dave Hampson joined us for those meetings," Cummings said. "The group was in unanimous agreement of us pursuing the funds necessary for this project."
The summer of 2015 is when it all came about, Cummings said.
"We had professional blue prints done — which is pretty standard in a lot of cities," Cummings said. "Tennis structures were soon converted into pickleball facilities."
Cummings, Gibson and Kress fundraised. Kress, Walla Walla Pickleball Association president, secured a significant grant through the Sherwood Trust, Cummings said.
The three of them interviewed and supervised asphalt, surfacing and fencing contractors from June through completion in Oct. 2015, Cummings said.
Gibson, Kress and Cummings planned a ceremony to officially "gift" the Pioneer Park Pickleball Courts for Walla Walla in Nov. 2015, Cummings said.
Currently there are 3.3 million pickleball players in the United States, Cummings said. USA Pickleball Association membership stands at 40,000, doubling the 2017 number, Cummings said.
"It's the fastest growing sport in the country," Cummings said.
Cummings and his wife Laura, in their fifth year of running adult pickleball clinics for Parks and Recreation, have a busy summer planned assuming it is not sidetracked by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're starting possibly in July," Cummings said.
Events include WWPA clinics, and the third annual "Labor Day in the Park" Sept. 4-7.
"We had well over 100 (WWPA) members in the 2019 season," Cummings said. "We had 188 players in men's, women's, and mixed doubles events (for the 2019 Labor Day in the Park) from all over the Pacific Northwest.
"We encourage any interested individuals to swing by the courts anytime to check out, what we feel is, the Pacific Northwest's finest and most aesthetic pickleball facility and try out the sport we love," Cummings said.
This team effort happened faster than anyone could have ever imagined — something Cummings is particularly keen about.
"Others said it would take four-to-five years to raise that kind of money, but I didn't want to wait that long" Cummings said. "I'm pretty proud of the outcome of this grand adventure."