Rodeo action returns to the Walla Walla Fairgrounds grandstand arena this weekend for three nights of competition.

Rodeo slack got underway Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, with preliminary competitions in the arena.

Pre-rodeo attractions, including 8-14 Valley Area Barrel Racing, Mutton Bustin’ and barrel racing kicking things off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, followed by the Pro Rodeo at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Big 4 Royalty Barrel Race Challenge and Mutton Bustin’ begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by rodeo competition.

And on Sunday, 15-20 Valley Area Barrel Racing, Mutton Bustin’ and Drill Team begins the final night at 6:30 p.m., and the rodeo wraps up after that.